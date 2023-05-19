WATCH inside the Minnesota Vikings 2023 draft room

The Minnesota Vikings selected six players in the 2023 NFL draft and they came with mixed reviews. Grades for the class were all over the place, but the front office was thrilled to get the players that they did.

The team released a video with an inside look at the selections of each of their picks and it gives a cool look at the process they used during the NFL draft.

There is a lot of excitement about each of these players and it includes multiple phone calls to the players and an exclusive look at the combine interview with new quarterback Jaren Hall.

You can watch the view on the Vikings YouTube channel.

