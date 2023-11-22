Watch: Inside the mind of Notre Dame All-American tackle Joe Alt

Although the Notre Dame football social media team has been good, it’s been great over the last two seasons.

Another example is the video they released on Wednesday morning featuring Irish offensive tackle joe alt. The All-American most likely will get recognized again this season, but before we know that, we have an opportunity to get into the mind of Alt.

The Irish social media account released a video of Alt going over what he thinks about pre-snap, while defenders are making moves and what he will counter with. It’s a unique insight into how a high-level football player processes information and another example of how great the Notre Dame football social media team is doing.

“If you wanna get past me, let’s go.” Go inside the mind of the nation’s best offensive lineman, Joe Alt. #GoIrish☘️ | @JoeAlt7 pic.twitter.com/vCBQ3teZpc — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 22, 2023

