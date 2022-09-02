WATCH: An inside look at Wisconsin football in Ep. 4 of the ‘The Camp’

Earlier this week, Wisconsin football released the fourth installment of ‘The Camp,’ which gives fans of the program an inside look at the team during fall camp ahead of the 2022 season.

The latest episode features interviews with inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, safety John Torchio, and several others – describing their respective journeys while members of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Now that fall camp is officially over, Wisconsin turns the page on the offseason and is now focused on preparing for its season opener at Camp Randall on Saturday, September 3, against the Illinois State Redbirds.

You can watch the full episode of ‘The Camp’ in the video below:

Fall camp has come to a close, but this is only the beginning.



Ep.4 of 'The Camp' is LIVE presented by @fetchrewards

🎥: https://t.co/SWewmTkW25 pic.twitter.com/bdGBmG4Jnc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 30, 2022

