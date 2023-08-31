Watch: Inside Georgia’s $80 million football facilities

Georgia spent $80 million on upgrading its football facilities last year. The project, which was completed last summer, includes a 29,000-square-foot renovation with nearly 140,000-square-feet of expansion.

New amenities feature a restaurant, barber shop, private players’ lounge, equipment room, weight room, plunge pools and a nutrition bar.

George Keil of “Sports Dissected” recently took a tour of the Bulldogs sweet new facility upgrades:

Back-to-back national titles have brought in massive returns for the Georgia program.

The Bulldogs’ Sanford Stadium is currently undergoing renovations that will include two levels of press space, additional premium seating adjacent to the Sky Club, improved entry pathways leading to Gate 9, additional concession stands, and new family restrooms.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire