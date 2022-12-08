Watch insane Jazz comeback in final 10 seconds, Fontecchio hits game-winner to beat Warriors

The Warriors were up four points (123-119) with 13.3 seconds to go — they had the game on lock.

Then it got wild (well, this game had already gotten wild with a Jordan Clarkson ejection on a soft Flagrant 2 just 15 seconds earlier).

Utah’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker came off a pick and drove to the basket and had an easy layup, but as he drove Klay Thompson admitted he drifted into the paint and “fell asleep” on Malik Beasley, who was wide open at the arc. Alexander-Walker passed out of the easy two to Beasley, who drained the 3 and made it a one-point game, 123-122.

Still, the Warriors were up with 6.9 seconds remaining. All they had to do was inbound the ball and hit their free throws.

Golden State inbounded the ball to the red-hot Jordan Poole — the best player on the floor that night with 36 points — but Alexander-Walker stripped him with a strong defensive play. The ball bounced to Beasley who raced up in transition and he found Simone Fontecchio running the lane and the big man finished the play with a dunk.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” coach Steve Kerr said after the game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We turned it over, and they took the game and it’s a shame because our guys did a lot of great stuff.

“I thought, to that point, they really fought and earned the right to win the game and then we didn’t close it. And you got to close it. You got to be rock solid with the ball. You got to be smart defensively. And we were neither of those things the last 13 seconds.”

The Warriors can shrug this off, they were playing without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the night, but still the win was in their hands. For a Jazz team that has struggled since a surprisingly hot start, this is the kind of win that can spark a team mid-season.

