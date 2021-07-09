How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

On Sunday, October 3, Indianapolis Colts face the Miami Dolphins in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

When:Sunday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Indianapolis Colts schedule or Miami Dolphins schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times originally appeared on NBCSports.com