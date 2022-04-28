WATCH: Indianapolis Colts staff talk about decision to draft Jonathan Taylor

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts released a video on Twitter giving an inside look into their decision to draft former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 NFL draft.

The video features clips from pre-draft meetings with Colts head coach Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard where they raved about the NFL readiness and well-rounded nature of Taylor. In the draft meetings, the Colts ended up having to draft WR Michael Pittman first but traded up with Clevland to be able to also get Taylor.

It is very cool to be able to get an inside look into the NFL draft process, and even better to see how the Colts already knew that they were going to be getting a ‘home-run hitter’ when they drafted Jonathan Taylor.