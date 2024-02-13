How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Time, streaming info for women's college basketball game

With the Big Ten Tournament picture closing in, No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers will hit the road to face the Wisconsin Badgers Wednesday at 8pm ET on Peacock. The Hoosiers come into the game riding a two-game winning streak, while the Badgers are coming off a tough win against Penn State.

Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes made headlines on Sunday after she broke Indiana’s all-time scoring record in a 95-62 blowout of Purdue. Indiana’s offense as a whole has been in full-swing recently, as it has scored at least 87 points in four of its last five games. In addition to Holmes’ 20.3 points per game, Sara Scalia, Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil are all averaging double-digit points for the third-ranked team in the Big Ten.

Indiana has only lost three games this season, all of which were against ranked opponents (then-No. 15 Stanford, then-No. 3 Iowa and then-No. 8 Ohio State). On the other side, the Badgers have not had the same success.

Wisconsin is near the bottom of the Big Ten with a 4-8 conference record but earned a much-needed win against a quality Penn State team at the Kohl Center on Sunday. Serah Williams dominated with 31 points and 15 rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting to help will the Badgers to the home victory, bringing them to .500 overall on the season. Williams is leading the gritty Wisconsin team with averages of 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3 blocks per contest.

The Badgers will look to punch above their weight against an Indiana squad that’s proven to be one of the nation’s elite all season. Wednesday night’s matchup will be the only one between the two teams before the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in March, as the Hoosiers hope to separate themselves from the pack come tournament time.

How to watch Indiana vs Wisconsin Basketball

Date: Wednesday, February 14th

Time: 8pm ET

Location: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

Streaming: Peacock

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

