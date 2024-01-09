How to watch Indiana vs Rutgers: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball game

It's a doubleheader of Big Ten men's basketball on Peacock tonight, Tuesday January 9. The action starts at 7 PM ET as the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway. After that, the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Purdue Boilermakers at 9 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know for tonight's Indiana vs Rutgers match up including start time, streaming info, and key storylines.

Indiana Hoosiers:

The Indiana Hoosiers (11-4) have won four of their last five match ups—all of those wins have been on home court. The team's most recent victory came against Ohio State last Saturday where Redshirt Senior Guard Xavier Johnson was back in full form, registering 18 points and 3 assists in the win. Johnson returned to the line up on January 3 after missing 7 straight games with a foot injury.

The Hoosiers look to pick up a win tonight in New Jersey and overcome one of their biggest struggles of the season: winning away from home. Indiana is 9-16 in away games under head coach Mike Woodson who took over at the beginning of the 2021-2022 season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights:

The Scarlet Knights have won just one of their last four match ups. With their last two losses coming against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is the only team in the conference that has yet to pick up a Big Ten win.

The Scarlet Knights currently have the worst scoring offense and field goal percentage in the Big Ten conference, but on defense they have managed to hold their opponents to 62.2 points per game so far this season. Senior center Clifford Omoruyi leads the conference in blocks per game with 3.4 this season.



