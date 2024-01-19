How to watch Indiana vs Purdue: Time, streaming info, storylines for Sunday's women's basketball game
The college basketball excitement continues this Sunday, January 21 with another thrilling Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock.
Then at 2:00 PM it's the Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena.
The No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers are coming off 85-62 redemption win over Minnesota on Wednesday. Just 4 days prior, the Hoosiers fell to No. 2 Iowa on the road.
Mackenzie Holmes, a graduate forward, scored a season-high of 32 points in the win. It was the sixth 30-point game of her career at Indiana and her 15th-straight game with double digits in points.
Purdue enters Sunday's match up on a 3-game losing streak after a crushing 80-67 defeat from Penn State on Thursday. The Boilermakers freshman class combined to score 42 points, including a late rally in the 4th quarter when Purdue outscored Penn State 27-22, but it wasn't enough to secure the win. The Boilermakers allowed 19 turnovers which Penn State scored 21 points from.
How to Watch Indiana vs Purdue Women’s College Basketball
Date: Sunday, January 21
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Streaming: Peacock
Other CBB on Peacock on Sunday: Women's matchup featuring Iowa vs Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET
Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock
Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):
Wisconsin @ Iowa
Tuesday
1/16/2024
9:00 PM
Ohio St @ Maryland
Wednesday
1/17/2024
7:00 PM
Minnesota @ Indiana
Wednesday
1/17/2024
8:00 PM
Iowa @ Ohio State
Sunday
1/21/2024
12:00 PM
Indiana @ Purdue
Sunday
1/21/2024
2:00 PM
Ohio St @ Illinois
Thursday
1/25/2024
7:00 PM
Indiana @ Maryland
Wednesday
1/31/2024
7:00 PM
Iowa @ Northwestern
Wednesday
1/31/2024
8:00 PM
Michigan St @ Indiana
Thursday
2/8/2024
7:00 PM
Ohio St @ Minnesota
Thursday
2/8/2024
9:00 PM
Ohio St @ Michigan St
Sunday
2/11/2024
4:00 PM
Nebraska @ Ohio St
Wednesday
2/14/2024
7:00 PM
Indiana @ Wisconsin
Wednesday
2/14/2024
8:00 PM
Michigan @ Iowa
Thursday
2/15/2024
8:00 PM
Iowa @ Indiana
Thursday
2/22/2024
8:00 PM
Michigan @ Ohio St
Wednesday
2/28/2024
7:00 PM
Iowa @ Minnesota
Wednesday
2/28/2024
9:00 PM
Maryland @ Indiana
Sunday
3/3/2024
4:00 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/6/2024
6:30 PM
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday
3/6/2024
9:00 PM