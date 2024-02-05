How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for Tuesday’s men’s college basketball game

Big Ten men’s basketball action on Peacock is in full swing with a Tuesday night doubleheader. The Indiana Hoosiers pay a visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. EST (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. EST) before the night concludes with a Midwest clash between Michigan State and Minnesota.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers aim to move past Saturday’s stunning 85-71 upset loss to Penn State. Sitting 13-9 overall, the Hoosiers can improve to .500 in Big Ten conference play with a win over the Buckeyes. Sophomore Kel’el Ware has led Indiana in points and rebounds in their last two, a clear bright spot in the team’s otherwise dismal 3-6 stretch over their last nine.

Ohio State, much like Indiana, desperately needs a win. The Buckeyes have lost four straight amid a 1-7 slide. They nearly secured their first road victory of the year on Saturday before falling to Iowa in a crushing 79-77 loss. Chris Holtmann’s squad will look to improve upon its 9-3 home record.

How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State College Basketball

Date: Tuesday, February 6

Time: 7:00 PM ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET)

Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tuesday: Michigan State vs. Minnesota at 9 PM ET

