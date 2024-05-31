How to watch Indiana-Southern Miss baseball game
No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-18) will play No. 3 seed Indiana (32-24-1) on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The contest will open play in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.
First pitch between the Golden Eagles and Hoosiers is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and can be watched on ESPN+. Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (analyst) will be on the call.
Southern Miss leads the all time series against Indiana, 4-0.
The Golden Eagles swept Indiana, 3-0, in 1990, while Southern Miss also defeated the Hoosiers 2007.
The winner between Southern Miss and Indiana will play the winner between No. 1 seed Tennessee (50-11) and Northern Kentucky (35-22).
𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘
🆚: (3) Indiana
⌚️: Noon CT (1 p.m. ET)
📍: Knoxville, Tenn.
🏟: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
📻: https://t.co/sZGBQeTu1s
📺: https://t.co/vBFokqB4GI
📊: https://t.co/DmtKxbHSg9
🎟: https://t.co/KWb6l22Pff#EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/JzbV9T6Vt0
— Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) May 31, 2024