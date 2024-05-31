How to watch Indiana-Southern Miss baseball game

No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-18) will play No. 3 seed Indiana (32-24-1) on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The contest will open play in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional.

First pitch between the Golden Eagles and Hoosiers is slated for 1 p.m. EDT and can be watched on ESPN+. Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (analyst) will be on the call.

Southern Miss leads the all time series against Indiana, 4-0.

The Golden Eagles swept Indiana, 3-0, in 1990, while Southern Miss also defeated the Hoosiers 2007.

The winner between Southern Miss and Indiana will play the winner between No. 1 seed Tennessee (50-11) and Northern Kentucky (35-22).

