Watch: IU football pulls off 44-yard trick play TD to Jaylin Lucas vs. Michigan

New Indiana football offensive coordinator Rod Carey is already reaching into his bag of tricks against Michigan, the No. 2 team in the nation, pulling off a nice trick play to give IU a first-quarter lead at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

The Hoosiers came up empty on their first red zone drive of the game after Rod Moore picked off Tayven Jackson, but Indiana marched back down the field on its next possession.

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby hit Donaven McCulley with a backward pass, and McCulley found Jaylin Lucas wide open for a 44-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

INDIANA STRIKES FIRST 🙌@IndianaFootball takes a 7-0 lead over Michigan in Ann Arbor pic.twitter.com/2RcViI8Gvd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

IU football gained 141 yards in the quarter compared to Michigan's minus-8, but the Hoosiers trailed 21-7 at halftime.

LIVE: LIVE IU football vs. No. 2 Michigan: Trick play gives Hoosiers early lead

Carey called his first game as offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers on Saturday after he was promoted during the idle week. Indiana fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell after the Hoosiers' slow start to the season offensively.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Indiana football vs. Michigan: Hoosiers pull off 44-yard trick play TD