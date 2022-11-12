WATCH: What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said about Ohio State after the game

Indiana knew that it’d be an uphill climb both ways (apparently in snow) to come into the ‘Shoe and beat the No. 2 ranked Ohio State football team. In the end, it proved to be too big of a challenge with the Hoosiers giving up a bushel of big plays on offense and misfiring often on offense against a talented and balanced team.

We always like to keep tabs on what the opposing head coach says about the Buckeyes after facing them, and Head coach Tom Allen met with the media after the 56-14 loss as well. He sat down to discuss what he saw from his team, and to give Ohio State some compliments for what it did from its sideline.

Click on the video we’ve shared on our Buckeyes Wire YouTube channel and watch and listen to Allen talk about the talent of the Ohio State receiving corps, his team’s inability to stop the running game, the challenge facing the Buckeyes present, and more.

Ohio State will now look to prepare for a road trip to Maryland next Saturday before the big one back home against that team that shall not be named.

