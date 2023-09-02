WATCH: What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said about Ohio State prior to the matchup

Ohio State not only kicks off the 2023 college football season on Saturday, but it also breaks the seal on the Big Ten conference schedule when it travels to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

The Buckeyes match up with an Indiana team that is replacing a lot of production, especially on defense, from a team that didn’t exactly set the college football world on fire last season. There’s no doubt Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen knows the challenge ahead of his team as he met with the local media to discuss the matchup with Ohio State.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch his comments and what he said about the Buckeyes, check out all of his remarks in the below video thanks to the Peegs.com YouTube channel. In it, Allen discusses the talent at wide receiver for OSU, the rotation of all the new players, new clock rules, and more.

Ohio State and Indiana kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. We’ll have pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage, so check back with us.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire