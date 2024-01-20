WATCH: Indiana guard ejected for dirty elbow on Max Klesmit after torrid stretch

Max Klesmit is playing out of his mind again. The veteran guard went on another white-hot stretch tonight against Indiana. Midway through the second half, he’s now up to 23 points on 7/9 shooting and 5/6 from three.

At first, the three-pointers were shades of Kyle Korver shooting over defenders. Then the ensuing dribble moves and crafty passes looked more like Klay Thompson during one of his hot performances. It’s become a true breakout month for the Wisconsin guard.

Klesmit’s dominance in the second half tonight was enough that upon returning to the offensive side of the court, Indiana guard C.J. Gunn threw a dirty elbow while the ball was being walked up the court.

The play was reviewed and Gunn was ejected with a flagrant 2. As many pointed out, he couldn’t guard Klesmit for the last 10 minutes so instead resorted to cheap shots.

Indiana’s CJ Gunn has been ejected 😳pic.twitter.com/saoBB7Q5xF — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 20, 2024

Klesmit’s run in essence closed out the game after Indiana had cut the Badgers’ deficit to seven. Wisconsin went on an 18-2 run with the guard’s hot streak, and are currently in position to come away with their sixth conference win of the season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire