Watch: Indiana football gets two long passing TDs to take early lead over No. 10 Penn State

At 2-5 and going on the road against a top-10 opponent, Indiana was a 23.5-point underdog in its Saturday matchup against Penn State.

With just two plays, though, the Hoosiers showed they might make things a little more interesting.

A pair of long touchdown passes from Brendan Sorsby — one for 90 yards, the second for 69 — gave Indiana a 14-7 lead in the second quarter against the No. 10 Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.

And the aerial attack began early.

REQUIRED READING: Indiana football vs. Penn State: Scouting report, prediction

On a first-and-10 from its own 10-yard line halfway through the first quarter, Sorsby found DeQuece Carter for a 90-yard touchdown pass to break a scoreless tie and give the Hoosiers an unexpected early lead in equally unexpected fashion.

Sorsby found an open Carter, who had gotten behind the Penn State secondary, off a play fake. The 6-foot senior caught the ball at the Hoosiers’ 35 and, with the help of some blocking from teammate Omar Cooper Jr., outran a trio of Nittany Lions defensive backs to get into the end zone.

The touchdown, according to the CBS broadcast, was the third-longest pass play in Indiana program history.

Indiana wasn't done there, either.

After Penn State answered with a touchdown to even the score, Sorsby, on a first-and-10 from his own 31, Sorsby connected with Donaven McCulley, who hauled in the pass at the first down marker and had nobody within 15 yards of him. That allowed him to run up the sideline untouched for a 69-yard touchdown.

Just kept running and NOBODY was there! @IndianaFootball leads Penn State. pic.twitter.com/Aw3UGcyKFA — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Entering the day, Penn State hadn’t given up a touchdown pass of longer than 19 yards, and that included a game against Ohio State and star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

Indiana’s previous longest play from scrimmage this season was a 44-yard reception from Jaylin Lucas. On just three completions with 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter, Sorsby had already racked up 162 passing yards. The freshman hadn't thrown for more than 126 yards in a game in his college career — and that came last week on 31 pass attempts in a loss to Rutgers.

Sorsby’s previous career-long pass was 35 yards, while Carter had 109 yards total across Indiana’s first seven games this season. Carter, whose previous career-long reception went for 55 yards, had 56 catches for 1,166 and 13 touchdowns last season at Fordham before transferring to the Hoosiers. McCulley was Indiana's second-leading receiver entering the game, with 224 yards on 20 receptions, but he hadn't had a catch go for more than 24 yards this season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Indiana's two long pass TDs give Hoosiers early lead vs. Penn State