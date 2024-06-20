Watch Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Watch the Indiana Fever defeat the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Watch the Indiana Fever defeat the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
Brink grabbed her knee in pain after falling to the court and needed the help of trainers to carry her from the court.
The Connecticut Sun extended their undefeated start for the 2024 WNBA season to 7–0. But it was a very close win.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been a major topic of sports and cultural conversation in recent weeks, but she tunes most of the chatter out.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.