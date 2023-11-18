How to watch India vs Australia: TV channel, live stream and start time for Cricket World Cup final

Australia stand between India and the Cricket World Cup trophy as the two nations meet in the final on Sunday.

Not at any point in the tournament has there been a doubt that India would be here in Ahmedabad, with Rohit Sharma's side winning all nine group matches in imperious fashion before easing past New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The first of those group-stage wins came over Australia, who began their tournament in stumbling fashion with back-to-back defeats. There has been little to fault since then though from the five-time champions, and they now go into the World Cup final looking to spoil the party in front of more than 100,000 Indian supporters.

It is 12 years since India last enjoyed success on the world stage, but you do not have to look far for signs that the wait will shortly be over. Virat Kohli is the top run-scorer in the tournament, Mohammed Shami has taken the most wickets, and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have all been in sublime touch too.

Australia so often deliver under pressure, with no nation able to match their record in the biggest tournaments. They are firm underdogs for once, but can be expected to relish that as they look to silence the huge Narendra Modi Stadium.

