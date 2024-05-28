Watch: Incredible leaping catch preserves win (and a no-hitter) in Indiana baseball playoffs
If it was a Disney movie, the ending to Sunday’s baseball game in Indiana’s state playoffs would not only be too good to be true. It would be unbelievable.
But for a team called the Shamrocks, a bit of luck and an outstanding play by their star left fielder sees them advance in the state playoffs in Indiana.
The Westfield High School (Westfield, Indiana) baseball team won 1-0 on Sunday over Fishers (Fishers, Indiana). The game ended with a catch that is simply unbelievable.
Left fielder Nick Fero made a tremendous leaping catch, snagging what could have been a home run and instead, making an epic catch that saved the game (and the season) for Westfield:
Another look at the final out, recorded by SO Nick Fero (@Nick_Fero37)
Unbelievable grab that couldn’t have come in a bigger spot.
Game-winning play robbing the HR. Secures the sectional 🏆 & preserves the no-hitter. #SCTop10 || @SportsCenter || @prepbaseball https://t.co/brcBwrYjAN pic.twitter.com/gDOQimsARY
— Prep Baseball Indiana (@PrepBaseballIN) May 27, 2024
What a play from the sophomore.
Next up for Westfield is McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana) on June 1 in the Class 4A state playoffs. How is Westfield going to top this past weekend’s ending?