Watch: Incredible leaping catch preserves win (and a no-hitter) in Indiana baseball playoffs

kristian dyer
·1 min read

If it was a Disney movie, the ending to Sunday’s baseball game in Indiana’s state playoffs would not only be too good to be true. It would be unbelievable.

But for a team called the Shamrocks, a bit of luck and an outstanding play by their star left fielder sees them advance in the state playoffs in Indiana.

The Westfield High School (Westfield, Indiana) baseball team won 1-0 on Sunday over Fishers (Fishers, Indiana). The game ended with a catch that is simply unbelievable.

Left fielder Nick Fero made a tremendous leaping catch, snagging what could have been a home run and instead, making an epic catch that saved the game (and the season) for Westfield:

 

What a play from the sophomore.

Next up for Westfield is McCutcheon (Lafayette, Indiana) on June 1 in the Class 4A state playoffs. How is Westfield going to top this past weekend’s ending?

