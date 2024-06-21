How to watch IMSA at Watkins Glen: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to its endurance racing schedule Sunday at Watkins Glen International with the Sahlen's Six Hours at The Glen.

NBC Sports coverage of the race will begin on USA and Peacock at 11 a.m. ET Sunday and then stream exclusively on Peacock from 2 p.m. through 5:30 p.m.

Three of the final five hybrid prototype events on the 2024 schedule will be endurance events, and 55 drivers racing Sunday will be coming from France and the world's biggest endurance race — the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Grand Touring Prototype entries of Team Penske, Cadillac Racing (prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing) and Whelen Action Express competed for the overall Le Mans victory (which went to Ferrari).

The 11-turn, 3.45-mile layout at Watkins Glen will feature new curbing on its famous "Bus Stop" chicane that should produce speeds at 3-5 mph faster for the hybrid prototypes of the premier GTP category.

Connor De Phillippi and Nick Yelloly are the defending winners at Watkins Glen in the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid, which was awarded the victory after the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport No. 6 failed postrace inspection.

Watkins Glen will mark the first time since the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring three months ago that all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship categories will race together.

Here are the details for the IMSA Sahlen's Six Hours of Watkins Glen (all times are ET):

2024 IMSA WATKINS GLEN SIX HOURS

WHEN: Sunday, June 23, 11 a.m.

DISTANCE: A six-hour race on an 11-turn, 3.45-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it's expected to be 80 degrees with a 36% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 56-car field in four categories (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, June 22, 3:25 p.m. ET (coverage on Peacock and IMSA.tv)

RACE BROADCAST

TV: The IMSA Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen will begin Sunday, June 23 on USA and Peacock starting at 11 a.m. ET. It will stay exclusively streamed on Peacock from 2-5:30 p.m. (Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events in 2024. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Dave Burns and Brian Till will be the announcers with analyst Calvin Fish. Matt Yocum, Chris Wilner and Ryan Myrehn are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday, June 23 at 11 a.m. (XM 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA WATKINS GLEN WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

8-8:15 a.m.: Mustang Challenge qualifying

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

9:45-10:15 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

10:30-11:05 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

12:05-1:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

1:25-2:55 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:15-4 p.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 1

4:20-5 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

5:20-6:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

8:05-8:50 a.m.: Mustang Challenge Race 2

9:10-10:40 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11-11:40 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

3:30-4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship qualifying (Peacock)

4:50-5:40 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

11:10 a.m.: Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen (USA 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peacock)

