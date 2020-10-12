WATCH: Impassioned Pete Carroll goes crazy in the Seahawks locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For the first half of Sunday's marquee matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, things looked out of sorts for the Seahawks.

The record-setting offense couldn't move the ball. MVP favorite Russell Wilson looked mortal. The defense couldn't get a stop. After 30 minutes of action, the Seahawks jogged to the locker room facing a 13-0 halftime deficit.

But when the action started in the second half, the real Seahawks took the field.

Seattle flipped the script, scored 21 points in the third quarter, and would end up pulling off the incredible 27-26 victory to improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

Seattle hit the postgame locker room on cloud nine, and all eyes turned to head coach Pete Carroll.

The spry 69-year-old showed off the energy of his youth as he addressed his team. Coach's impassioned post-game speech went viral.

PETE CARROLL: "Can you win the game in the first quarter?!"

TEAM: "NO!"

PC: "Can you win the game in the second quarter?!"

TEAM: "NO!"

PC: "Can you win the game in the third quarter?!"

TEAM: "NO!"

PC: "Can you win the game in the fourth quarter?!"

TEAM: "YEAAHHHHHH!"

At that point, Carroll couldn't contain himself and just started jumping for joy around the locker room, all the while the team went crazy with him.

Carroll would soon calm himself and address the team's victory like normal, but not after making sure his team was still ready to run through a brick wall.

Be right back. I got some drywall to fix because this got me a little too hyped... Coach Carroll is a treasure.