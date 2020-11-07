Watch: Illinois punts on fourth-and-goal against Minnesota

Some things are too good to be ignored. One of them happened Saturday.

Illinois punted to Minnesota. There would be nothing out of the ordinary since the Fighting Illini usually punts at the end of its drives.

However, this was special. How about punting on fourth-and-goal?

Illinois just punted on 4th and Goal 😅 pic.twitter.com/t0RmYfrVwX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2020





Yep, the Illini had first and goal at the Minnesota 10 and went in reverse.

Here’s your play-by-play:

4th & Goal at MINN 48 (9:54 – 3rd) Blake Hayes punt for 37 yds, fair catch by Phillip Howard at the Minn 11

3rd & Goal at MINN 48 (10:10 – 3rd) Coran Taylor pass incomplete

2nd & Goal at MINN 25 (10:55 – 3rd) Coran Taylor run for a loss of 23 yards to the Minn 48 Coran Taylor fumbled, recovered by Illin Casey Washington

2nd & Goal at MINN 10 (11:11 – 3rd) ILLINOIS Penalty, Personal Foul (-15 Yards) to the Minn 25

1st & Goal at MINN 10

(11:22 – 3rd) Coran Taylor run for no gain to the Minn 10

So, if you need help with math, Lovie Smith’s Illini actually lost one yard on a 37-yard punt from where they had first-and-goal.

Priceless.