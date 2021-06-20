'Idiot' fan runs onto 13th hole, hits balls and gets tackled by security

As if the final day of the U.S. Open wasn't wild enough, on the 13th hole at Torrey Pines a fan got in on the action.

A fan - or a nucklehead, rather - ran onto the course, reached into his pocket, dropped a ball and took a swing with an iron. He danced around, took another swing and then made a break from security before they eventually detained him.

U.S. Open: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Former PGA champion Rich Beem posted an Instagram video of the incident, but it was pulled because of video restrictions.

Comments on the Instagram post read "decent swing," "I remember when I had my first beer," and "Rickie?" referring to Rickie Fowler who failed to qualify for this year's U.S. Open.

Since fans have returned to sporting events as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted around the country, there have been a slew of unsportsmanlike conduct amongst fans - especially in the NBA and MLB. Now golf can be added to the list.