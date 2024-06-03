How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best cricket players from all around the world are playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with matches set in various locations, including New York City, Barbados, Guyana, Antigua, Texas and more.

The massive cricket tournament goes from now until Saturday, June 29.

Want to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup? Here’s what you need to know about livestreaming options.

How to Watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

There are quite a few ways to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 since it broadcasts internationally, both on TV and online.

Fans can livestream the entire T20 World Cup tournament on Willow HD, which is available with Fubo and Sling TV.

With Fubo, Willow HD is part of all of the streaming services plans starting with the “Pro” tier going for $79.99 per month. The plan includes more than 190 channels — including ESPN, ABC, FX, NBC, HGTV, CNN, NFL Network and more — unlimited cloud DVR and up to 10 streams on multiple devices at once. In addition, Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can try it out for a week before you commit for the rest of the month.

As for Sling, Willow HD is part of the service’s Desi TV package, which starts at $10 per month for the first month and $15 per month afterwards. Not only does it comes with live and on-demand cricket matches, but it also comes with movies and TV shows from networks, such as Star Plus, SonyLIV and more. These networks and offerings are in Hindi, Punjabi and other languages.

Meanwhile, you can also get an annual subscription for $99 per year — which is a 45% savings, compared to going month-to-month.

Additionally, you can use a virtual private network, like ExpressVPN, to access a live feed of cricket matches on India’s Disney+ Hotstar. ExpressVPN, which starts at $8.32 per month, lets you set your laptop, streaming device, tablet or smartphone to a location in India to watch matches — even if you’re in the United States. Learn more about ExpressVPN here.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is available to stream on Willow HD via Fubo or Sling right now until Saturday, June 29. Check a complete schedule for matchups and start times here.

