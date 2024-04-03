WATCH: Ian Jackson’s highlights from the McDonalds’ All-American Game

Tuesday, April 2 was a dream come true for some of the country’s top high school basketball players, as they played in the McDonalds All-American Game in Houston, Texas’ Toyota Center.

Fans might immediately recognize the names Cooper Flagg (top 2024 prospect, committed to Duke) and Boogie Fland (committed to Kentucky), but it was a UNC 5-star who stole the offensive show in the East’s comeback, 88-86 victory.

Ian Jackson, the 6’4″ shooting guard from Bronx, NY, scored 21 points to finish two behind Derik Queen for the East’s point high.

I watched a little bit of the game, seeing just how special Jackson can be in Chapel Hill. Take a look at this highlight compilation of his big night:

Wow. That’s all I can say.

In his highlight clip, Jackson showcases his ability to speed past his opponent and finish. He slammed down a couple of one-handed dunks, caught a pass and finished an impressive standing dunk, plus finished at the rim on a couple layup attempts.

Jackson’s 21 points played a major role in the East’s big comeback. At one point in the second quarter, the Dylan Harper-led West squad was up by double-digits.

Just wait until Jackson dazzles the college circuit in Carolina Blue next year.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire