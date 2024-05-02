Watch: Ian Happ, Cubs win on controversial double play vs. Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs were clinging to a 1-0 lead over the New York Mets in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game, but Ian Happ sent fans in the Big Apple home on a sour note as he helped pull off an incredible double play to secure the win.

After Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch and JD Martinez advanced him to third with a double, the Mets had runners on second and third with one out in the ninth.

Jeff McNeil hammered a ball to left field, which was caught by Happ. As Alonso broke to the plate, Happ hit Nick Madrigal with a throw, and the third baseman delivered a strike to Miguel Amaya, who dropped a tag on Alonso to record the double play.

The Mets challenged the play, but the umpiring crew confirmed that Amaya did not block the plate, and upheld the ruling on the field, securing the win for the Cubs.

Here's what MLB had to say after the game:

“After viewing all relevant angles, the replay official definitively determined that no violation of the home plate collision rule occurred. The catcher’s initial setup was legal and he moved into the lane in reaction to the trajectory of the incoming throw,” the league said.

The Cubs will now have a chance to win the series on Thursday afternoon when they play a matinee against the Mets at Citi Field.

