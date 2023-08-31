WATCH: Hype video highlighting beginning of Luke Fickell era

The hiring of Luke Fickell has a chance, and may already be, one of the most influential moves in Wisconsin football history. Fickell joined the Badgers in November after six seasons as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

While with Cincinnati, he turned that program into one of the best in the country, posting a 57-18 overall record in his time there and even leading them to a 13-0 regular season and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

Now in Madison, he has brought with him Mike Tressel, his defensive coordinator from Cincinnati, and reeled in highly-regarded offensive coordinator Phil Longo from North Carolina.

The culture of the football team changed rather quickly and it has become a destination where transfers like quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and wide receiver CJ Williams (USC) want to end up.

Finally, it seems like the recruiting efforts have stepped up a notch and Madison feels like a place where the top recruits nationally consider.

Players win games, but teams win championships. Our objective? We have 𝙤𝙣𝙚… pic.twitter.com/tGpbyAkYyB — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire