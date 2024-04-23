Watch: Hurricanes score twice in 9 seconds, rally past Islanders in Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho scored a game-tying goal in a win over the New York Islanders on Monday in Raleigh, N.C. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI

April 23 (UPI) -- Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook each beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for third-period scores within a nine-second span, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rally past the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their playoff series.

The Hurricanes, who outshot the Islanders 39-12, trailed 3-0 in the second period of the 5-3 victory Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. They then scored five unanswered to steal back momentum in the best-of-seven game series.

"The momentum of us tying the game and the energy it sent, I don't really know how to describe it," Martinook told reporters. "You get juice that hits you."

Seth Jarvis registered a goal and two assists. Fellow Hurricanes forward Jake Guentzel and Aho each logged one goal and one assist in the comeback win. Forward Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes.

"It was just wave after wave," Martinook said. "We were coming at them. We didn't give them anything, which was key. If you push that hard, you are going to hopefully get a couple, and we did."

Kyle Palmieri and Bo Horvat lit the lamp for the Islanders in the second half of the first period. Fellow forward Andres Lee pushed the lead to three with a power-play score 3:54 into the second.

The Hurricanes started their rally a little more than 9 minutes later, with Teravainen scoring off a power play. They trailed 3-1 to start the final period.

Neither team scored through the first half of the third period. Defenseman Brady Skjei and forward Jordan Staal then found Jarvis, who skated into the left circle before roping a wrist shot over Varlamov's right shoulder with 9:17 remaining.

Aho leveled the score about 7 minutes later. That sequence started with a face-off inside the right circle. Jarvis followed by firing in a pass from the right corner, back to forward Andrei Svechnikov, who ripped a one-timer. Aho then used his stick to tip in the flying puck, slipping it just inside the right post with 2:15 remaining.

Martinook netted the go-ahead score 9 seconds later. Forward Jack Drury skated up the right flank at the start of that play. He then fired the puck deep behind the right side of the net.

Martinook raced into the area and gained control of the puck. He then wrapped his stick around the right post, beating Varlamov from behind with 2:06 remaining.

Aho and Svechnikov assisted Guentzel for the final goal of the night with 56 seconds remaining, sealing the Game 2 triumph.

"It was an unreal comeback," Aho said. "I don't think we started that bad, but obviously they did a really good job using their chances and kinda kept us from getting scoring chances.

"That's how it goes sometimes. That's hockey. But the way we responded and came back shows a lot of our character and tells a lot about this team."

The Islanders (0-2) will host the Hurricanes (2-0) in Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The winner of the series will face the New York Rangers or Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Rangers beat the Capitals in Game 1 of that first-round series on Sunday in New York. Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in New York.