WATCH: Hunter Yurachek and John Calipari speak to media

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Following the public introduction of John Calipari as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas, both Calipari and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek spoke to the media.

Coach Calipari and Yurachek talked about the process of getting Calipari to Arkansas, the involvement of John Tyson, and the current state of the Razorbacks basketball roster.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.