WATCH: Hunter Renfroe wins it for Red Sox with amazing throw vs. Rays

WATCH: Hunter Renfroe's walk-off throw vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hunter Renfroe did it all for the Boston Red Sox in their series finale vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

After belting a homer and driving in the Red Sox' only two runs on the night, Renfroe came through again when it mattered most. Rays infielder Joey Wendle attempted to stretch a double into a triple with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and Boston's key offseason acquisition made him pay the price.

Renfroe showed off his cannon and sealed the 2-1 victory. Watch below:

Incredible.

It wasn't Renfroe's only outfield assist of the night, either. He also gunned out a runner at second earlier in the game.

Hunter Renfroe doesn't have an arm, he has a cannon. pic.twitter.com/kPqetwM9S9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2021

Renfroe has a league-leading 16 outfield assists this season.