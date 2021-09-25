Watch Hunter Renfroe take home run away from Rougned Odor

WATCH: Hunter Renfroe takes homer away from Rougned Odor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hunter Renfroe kept the New York Yankees off the scoreboard with a key play in the third inning of Saturday's game.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder reached over the wall to rob Yankees infielder Rougned Odor of a solo home run. Check out the play below:

That was a close one.

Renfroe's catch proved to be an important one as Nick Pivetta was able to get out of the inning unscathed, and the Red Sox grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third with a 408-foot Kevin Plawecki homer.

A 408-foot 💣 off the bat of Kevin Plawecki gets the @RedSox on the board first. #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/rUGRAbv7mu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2021

Boston is looking to bounce back from Friday night's 8-3 loss to New York. It currently holds a one-game lead over the Yankees for the top wild card spot.