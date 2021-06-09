WATCH: Hunter Renfroe guns down Alex Bregman at the plate

WATCH: Renfroe guns down Bregman with incredible throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hunter Renfroe has done it again.

One would've thought teams would know by now that testing Renfroe's arm is a poor decision. The Boston Red Sox right fielder has shown off the cannon on multiple occassions this season, including this ridiculous outfield assist last month vs. the Oakland Athletics.

Well, Alex Bregman learned the hard way during Wednesday night's Sox-Astros matchup. In the first inning, he attempted to score from second on a hit to right field. Renfroe had other ideas.

Watch below:

Bregman wasn't even close.

Renfroe has been one of the best defensive right fielders in baseball this year. If you ask Red Sox manager Alex Cora, he's been the best. Hard to argue when he's making plays like that one look routine on a regular basis.