Watch: Huge goal line stand by the New England Patriots

Who doesn’t love a great goal line stand?

At the end of the first half the Arizona Cardinals faced a 4th and goal inside the New England Patriots’ one-yard line. After a series of timeouts from both teams, it was time to play the final snap of the first half.

It was the Patriots’ defense that stood tall:

This play was made by defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. The big defensive tackle swallowed the double-team block at the point of attack, which allowed the two linebackers – Akeem Spence and Ja’Whaun Bentley – to crash into the hole and stop Kenyan Drake just short of the end zone.

The play was reviewed but the call on the field was upheld, allowing the Patriots to deny the Cardinals a chance of extending their three-point lead.