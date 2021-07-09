Watch Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals

On Sunday, October 24, Houston Texans face the Arizona Cardinals in a regular NFL season game.

Game Details

Who: Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals

When:Sunday, October 24 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.

Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Houston Texans schedule or Arizona Cardinals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.

