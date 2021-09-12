WATCH: House call for 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw on interception

The 49ers defense was having a little trouble with the Detroit Lions, but they came up with the big play they needed late in the first half. With the pass rush caving in, Lions QB Jared Goff ripped a throw over the middle right to linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw went untouched on the way to his first career Pick 6 and put the 49ers in front 28-10 with 1:10 left in the second quarter.