Can you watch Hornets games on TV this season? Let us know in our survey

The Charlotte Hornets tip off their 2021-22 NBA season Wednesday with hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

But for all the hype surrounding the team, many fans around Charlotte and the Hornets’ TV market across the region will be unable to watch local NBA games this season from their homes due to lapsed contracts between Sinclair Broadcast Group and popular streaming platforms. Hornets games are broadcast almost exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast (owned by Sinclair), a network that won’t be carried on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling and Fubo for the second consecutive season.

If you are a cord-cutter, you likely won’t be able to watch Hornets games this year with the exception of the four that are on ESPN. Most cable and satellite subscribers around Charlotte are able to watch on TV.

Which boat are you in? We want to know. Please vote in the survey below to help us get a better idea of how many people can or can’t see Hornets games on TV this season.