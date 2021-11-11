WATCH: Hornets announcer loses his mind following insane Miles Bridges dunk

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
Name a better duo than Miles Bridges and Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins. The former Spartan is, in my opinion, the most exciting in-game dunker in the NBA, and he has the perfect announcer to showcase his talents in Collins.

On Wednesday night, in a game the Hornets won over the Grizzlies, Bridges had Collins losing his mind following a completely insane alley-oop finish.

Watch it below:

