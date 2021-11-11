WATCH: Hornets announcer loses his mind following insane Miles Bridges dunk
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Name a better duo than Miles Bridges and Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins. The former Spartan is, in my opinion, the most exciting in-game dunker in the NBA, and he has the perfect announcer to showcase his talents in Collins.
On Wednesday night, in a game the Hornets won over the Grizzlies, Bridges had Collins losing his mind following a completely insane alley-oop finish.
Watch it below:
MILES BRIDGES DUNKS IT AND THE ANNOUNCER LOSES IT 🗣 pic.twitter.com/PLJG3ckxJp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021
More!
Michigan State basketball officially signs 2022 recruiting class
What Kansas coach Bill Self said about Michigan State basketball after Kansas victory
Former Spartans Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier stand out in debuts with new teams