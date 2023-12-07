How to watch Hoggard football in NCHSAA 4A state championship game

The 2023 North Carolina High School Athletic Associations football state championships take place Dec. 8-9.

Championship week starts with a battle of two undefeated teams on Friday in Chapel Hill at Kenan Memorial Stadium as Seventy-First (15-0) plays Hickory (15-0) at 7 p.m.

The remaining three state title games will be played on Saturday, starting at noon.

Hoggard (14-1) wraps up the 2023 high school football season as it faces Weddington (13-2) in the 4A state championship at 7 p.m.

Find out how to watch each game, as well as the full schedule of this weeks games below.

2023 NCHSAA football championships schedule

Friday, Dec. 8: Class 3A: No. 2 Seventy-First (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hickory (15-0), 7 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill

Saturday, Dec. 9: Class 1A: No. 1 Tarboro (13-0) vs. No. 2 Mount Airy (15-0), noon at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill

Saturday, Dec. 9: Class 2A: No. 1 Clinton (15-0) vs. No. 1 Reidsville (14-1), 3 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

Saturday, Dec. 9: Class 4A: No. 3 Hoggard (14-1) vs. No. 1 Weddington (13-2), 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh

How to watch 2023 NCHSAA championships

All games will be streamed through the NHFS Network (Requires subscription). Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on the Go Fan Digital Ticketing platform.

