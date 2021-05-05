Watch: The hitch is gone! Charles Barkley smashes ball, gets hug from Bo Jackson

Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read
There are few things more infamous in golf than the hitch in Charles Barkley's swing. It's as identifiable with Barkley as is his Hall of Fame basketball career, his unfiltered opinions and his robust shape.

On Wednesday at the Regions Tradition, during a pro-am at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, Barkley hit a drive ... like a normal person.

Even fellow Auburn University great Bo Jackson was impressed. Barkley stated that his work with Stan Utley, who is noted for his short-game specialty, has transformed his game. Barkley even told a local news outlet that he's down to a single-digit handicap.

Much like the visual proof of his abandoned hitch, we're going to need to see that to believe it.

