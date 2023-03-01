WATCH: Hilarious promo of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hosting Saturday Night Live

Everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is waiting for Travis Kelce’s highly-anticipated comedic debut as the host of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” The two-time Super Bowl champion tight end will host SNL on Saturday, March 4th with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini performing.

SNL has released its latest promo for the upcoming episode and it doesn’t disappoint. Kelce dons full Indiana Jones attire and looks like a young, bearded Harrison Ford. The interaction between Kelce and cast member Marcello Hernandez is classic.

“Good luck, Travis,” Hernandez says.

“Good luck? Am I going to die,” Kelce ponders.

“Probably,” Hernandez retorts. “Go, go”

Kelce approaches a pedestal mimicking the classic “Raiders of the Lost Ark” boulder scene. He replaces the SNL logo on the pedestal with the Lombardi Trophy before things go awry. Two more SNL cast members, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang are revealed to be watching Kelce and Hernandez horse around on the stage at Studio 8H.

Check out the full promo at the top of the page and be sure to tune in to watch Kelce this Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire