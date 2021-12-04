WATCH: Hilarious impression of Nick Saban congratulating a new, ‘southern’ LSU HC Brian Kelly

Joey Mulinaro is a content creator for Barstool Sports, where is amazing impressions have taken over the internet. With the news of Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame to become the head coach at LSU, it only seemed fitting for Mulinaro to drop a video on Kelly speaking with Saban.

However, it got even better when Kelly’s interesting new ‘southern accent’ came out while he spoke to fans at an LSU basketball game.

Mulinaro does a spot-on Saban impression, and the exaggerated attempt at a southern accent is basically exactly what Kelly was going for.

Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly pic.twitter.com/oFqmdMEBL6 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 3, 2021

