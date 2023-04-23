WATCH: Highlights from Wisconsin’s ‘launch event’

Wisconsin football held their version of a spring game/practice on Saturday as the Badgers welcomed fans in to watch the offense and defense battle it out at Camp Randall.

Even with a little bit of snow, the Badgers got after it during an event they called “the launch.” It was indeed the launch of the Luke Fickell era in Madison, as Saturday was the first time fans got to see the new-look Badgers in action.

Wisconsin’s version of a red/white spring game was dominated by the defense, as cornerback Ricardo Hallman picked off new first-team quarterback Tanner Mordecai twice during live action. Check out highlights from Wisconsin’s day:

Badgers show up ❄️ or ☀️ …and we got BOTH on Saturday! It was great to have everyone back at Camp Randall Stadium to experience the new era of @BadgerFootball 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bK0H7bDe1D — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire