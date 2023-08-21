WATCH: Highlights from Wisconsin football’s latest scrimmage

Asher Low
Wisconsin football is somehow less than two weeks away as the Badgers open their 2023 season against Buffalo on September 2 at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Badgers are getting ready for September 2 with intrasquad scrimmages and continued that on Saturday.

Among the highlights posted by Wisconsin football was Braelon Allen breaking through for a few big runs, Myles Burkett strolling in for a touchdown run, and more.

Wisconsin opened their fall camp over at UW-Platteville before heading back to campus in Madison to finish out the rest of practice. The season is almost here, and here is a glimpse of how the Badgers are looking ahead of the Buffalo matchup:

