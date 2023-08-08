WATCH: Highlights from Wisconsin’s 2023 training camp

The 2023 college football season is almost here. The Wisconsin Badgers and new Head Coach Luke Fickell are wrapping up their training camp at UW-Platteville before traveling back to Madison to finish season preparations.

Tough news broke last night, as we learned starting inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta recently had surgery on a hand injury. Reports are he will be able to play soon, though will likely have to do so with a club on his hand.

Aside from that headline, Wisconsin seems to be riding high into the season. The team enters ranked No. 21 in the first USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll and is entering the national conversation for teams that could be sleepers for a College Football Playoff appearance.

As the old adage says, however, there’s a reason the games are played on the field and not on paper. Expectations only mean so much before there is a different color uniform on the opposing sideline.

So, before Wisconsin finishes final preparations for the opening contest against Buffalo, here are some of the shared highlights from the team’s training camp:

