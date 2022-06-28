Watch all the highlights from Warriors’ first round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.

After landing players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in recent drafts, the Golden State Warriors added another trio of prospects in the 2022 edition of the draft.

Starting in the first round, the Warriors landed Patrick Baldwin Jr. with the No. 28 overall selection. While he was only limited to only 11 games due to injuries, the 19-year-old averaged 12.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor with 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest.

In his short stint at UW Milwaukee, Baldwin notched 20 or more points twice, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with a six pack of 3-pointers from beyond the arc against Robert Morris.

Before Baldwin Jr. suits up in blue and gold for the first time, here’s a look back at his pro day workout and some of his best highlights from his time at UW Milwaukee.

Via YouTube:

