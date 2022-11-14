WATCH: Highlights from Vikings thrilling 33-30 win vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings found a way to win against the Buffalo Bills in dramatic walk-off fashion on a Patrick Peterson interception in the end zone.

The game was littered with highlights, including Justin Jefferson saving the game with an incredible 4th and 18 catch to extend the drive just inside the two-minute warning.

There are eight minutes of highlights so strap in and enjoy the Vikings improving to 8-1 on the season.

List

PFF grades from Vikings 33-30 win vs. Bills in Week 10

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire