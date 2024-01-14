Watch: Highlights from the Texas A&M 97-92 victory over the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team had been struggling the first few games of SEC play due to poor shooting performances and simply just trying to find offense outside of Wade Taylor IV playing hero ball.

I believe most A&M fans were expecting the trio of Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, and Julius Marble to be a force to be reckoned with this year. That’s not quite what happened, though; Taylor has been a little up and down to start the season, Radford missed multiple games coming back a tad bit rusty, and Marble hasn’t stepped a foot on the court due to what’s only being described as a “university issue.” the court this

After starting SEC play 0-2 and witnessing the horrendous shooting streak, an outsider could’ve reasonably assumed this Aggie team might not be as good as advertised at the start of the season. However, head coach Buzz Williams took some responsibility for how his team has been playing and challenged his team to get back to the basics.

Veteran guard Tyrece Radford stated during Saturday’s press conference that,

“We tell each other to keep shooting. One thing that carries over is our defense. We continue to play and continue to hoop.”

Things must have started to click because they looked like a team on a mission when A&M hosted the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. Taylor and Radford combined for 59 points and the Aggies outrebounded their opponent 54-46 in their 97-92 overtime win. While it’s only one game, A&M looked much closer to what we expected when the season started.

Below, you can check out some of the best highlights from the win on Saturday.

Wade Taylor knocks down an early three near the logo

quite the start 🔥 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/HZffNAuktK — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 13, 2024

Radford won't be denied on his drive to the basket

Manny with a Sports Center Top 10 highlight

Jace Carter was feeling it from beyond the arc

1H | 3:35 | 41-34 A&M 📝 6/15 from three this half pic.twitter.com/TLRt3lNhSD — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 13, 2024

Hefner gets the second half started right with a three pointer

rigHt back at it pic.twitter.com/ZxFV4mBhr1 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 13, 2024

Wade Taylor with the impressive step back

2H | 15:39 | 54-52 UK 📝 14 points, 3/6 from deep for 4 pic.twitter.com/2Y5oqhxXmB — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 13, 2024

One of Soloman Washington's many blocks on the night

Garcia with the steal and dunk to tie it up

Taylor hits another three to take the lead causing Reed to erupt in cheers

this place = rowdy pic.twitter.com/gY0dhxxSla — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 13, 2024

Taylor with another one

Washington is one of the most athletic players on the court at all times

Solomon Washington with one of the most insane blocks I've ever seen. Watch how he goes to swat it on one side of the rim, hangs and blocks it with the same hand. ABSURD.@TorresOnTexasAM pic.twitter.com/h18kP3b8bN — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 13, 2024

Game!

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire