The months of relentless speculation about who the Pittsburgh Steelers would take with their first pick of the 2024 NFL draft are over. They needed a tackle and they certainly got one in brawler Troy Fautanu.

According to Pro Football Focus, Fautanu allowed just three sacks in his four seasons as a Washington Husky.

These highlights from Fautanu’s final season in Washington offer a glimpse of what Steelers fans can look forward to:

