WATCH: Highlights from second week of Bears’ voluntary OTAs

The Chicago Bears kicked off the second week of voluntary Organized Team Activities this week, where players took the field ahead of mandatory minicamp next week.

Wednesday’s practice gave us another look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields and veteran Andy Dalton, who remains the team’s starter at this point of the offseason. Fields continued to impress during the offseason workouts, which included a bomb to wide receiver Damiere Byrd for a touchdown that left everyone impressed.

A couple of second-year players in wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet were also on display, as their roles in 2021 will continue to expand. The Bears have a nice, young core on offense with Fields, Mooney and Kmet.

While there were a few videos from the media that made their way online, the Bears released highlights from Wednesday’s practice during the second week of OTAs.

